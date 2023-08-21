CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area High School’s Marching Golden Tide will be welcoming its fans to “The Jungle” during the 2023-24 football season. season.
The ensemble features 37 instrumentalists and 11 band front members from grades seven through 12. Director Robert Pennington said musicians in grades eight through 12 are invited to join football band with select seventh grade students receiving an invitation to participate.
The band’s halftime show features three songs all centering around the subject of a tropical forest, according to Pennington. Performances will be at all home and away football games beginning Friday, Aug. 25 — an away game at Meyersdale. The band will also be part of the Clearfield/Centre Counties Band Show Oct. 14 at Glendale High School.
The songs that make up the show are “Welcome to the Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses, “The Bare Necessities” from Disney’s The Jungle Book, which includes a feature performance by the band front, and “Jungle Love” by the Steve Miller Band.
“Those songs were chosen because they all have a jungle theme in common,” Pennington added.
“This show has a unique theme that not a lot of other bands have done. I always try to pick a theme that will make Curwensville stand out from other bands. The music is also a lot of fun for the kids. They have really gotten into the music and are enjoying performing it,” he said.
Pennington said he is fortunate to have a group of students who are talented, dedicated and willing to work hard to perfect the show.
“We’ve had a fantastic band camp this year. We do a 10-day camp that started on Aug. 7 and finished up on Aug. 18. There was also a musician camp, band front camp, and percussion camp during different times in July. I have to say in nine years of leading the marching band at Curwensville, this year’s band is easily the most prepared coming out of band camp. The entire show is learned, as well as the pregame show, and now it is just cleaning up and perfecting things. We have a really young band this year — there are only four seniors, and many of the underclassmen have really stepped up and filled leadership roles to their maximum potential.” he noted.
The band is coming off a busy and successful summer season.
“Curwensville had a fantastic summer season. We participated in parades at DuBois, Grampian, Philipsburg, Curwensville, Houtzdale, and Clearfield. We have one more parade coming up on Saturday, Aug. 26 in Mahaffey, and then of course we’ll participate the annual Halloween and Home for the Holidays parades in Curwensville later this fall.”
He said the band received a number of collaborative awards and individual sections were also recognized. “Curwensville’s senior high band received best high school band and best overall band in Philipsburg’s Heritage Days parade. The junior high earned best junior high band. The senior high took first and the junior high, second, in the Grampian parade. The junior high received second place in the Clearfield County Fair parade. Senior high took first place in the Class A band division and best overall band front honors as well.
The marching Golden Tide is not planning any trips during the 2023-24 school year. “We just marched at Universal Studios, Florida, last year. We have no big trips this year, but we are planning for the next big performance during the 2024-2025 school year. We’re not quite ready to announce those plans yet though,” Pennington said.
Pennington said the band has a strong foundation thanks to the willingness of its dedicated staff. “Our marching band program could not be truly successful without the help of my dedicated band staff –Dalton Condon and DJ Caldwell shared assistant director duties this year. Caldwell covered the summer season, while Condon is covering the fall season. Caldwell is also the band’s percussion instructor. And of course we always have a top notch band front under the direction of Gretchen Pennington. We are very blessed to have them here at Curwensville. I’d also be remiss if I didn’t give a shoutout to marching band managers Maya Richards, Bella Wood, and Sydney Simcox. They each do many jobs to keep the band running. They are like secretaries on steroids. Anytime I need something done, I can always count on them so that my time is not taken away from rehearsals,” Pennington said.