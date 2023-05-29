CURWENSVILLE — Following a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Curwensville Area High School’s Alumni Association picked up where it left off in 2019.
President Robert Straw welcomed the audience that gathered for the 136th banquet Saturday evening at Curwensville Area High School.
“We are very glad to be able to be back,” Straw said.
Special guests at the event were members of the high school’s Class of 2023. The students, who will become the association’s newest members upon their graduation on Friday, June 2, were led into the cafeteria by high school Principal William Hayward.
The association is believed to be the oldest alliance of its kind in the U.S., founded in 1887, according to Member William Wise who provided the invocation.
“This is a wonderful time to gather together to celebrate the accomplishments of the graduates,” he said.
Class President Emily Smeal gave the class’ response. “It brings excitement to us to know that we always have a home here at Curwensville Area High School,” she said.
Five scholarships of $2,000 each were presented to class members. Landon Bailor will attend the University of Pittsburgh to study psychology; Tiffany Bloom, Indiana University of Pennsylvania to study music education; Kallee Gausmin, Pennsylvania Western University at Clarion to study computer science; Teagan Harzinski, Pennsylvania College of Technology to study biomedical science; and Smeal, Lock Haven University to study early childhood education and special education.
Association members approved a slate of officers for 2023-24. They are J.T. Irwin, president; Fred Redden, first vice president; Jake C. Stiles, second vice president; Martha Tozer, treasurer; Rebecca Anderson, assistant treasurer; Janice Litz, executive secretary; Sharon Welker, recording secretary; and Susan Wingard, banquet and reservations chairwoman. The position of third vice president is currently open.
Trustees are Andrew Starr, Alec Starr, Shelia Williams, Carrie Wood and Straw.
Members also authorized the purchase of two pavers for the serenity garden at Curwensville Area High School. They will be donated in memory of Emma Guarino, who served as the association’s treasurer for 70 years and long-time banquet and reservations chairman David McNaul.
A flower arrangement was presented to Wise as the oldest alumni attending. He graduated in 1952.
The association welcomed Alumnus Levi Abrino of Los Angles, Calif. — a member of the class of 1999, who was the evening’s guest speaker. Abrino told members of the class of 2023 even if they have a life’s dream their ambition may change or become more defined.
Abrino earned an engineering degree from Penn State University. He said at the time he graduated from Curwensville, he believed getting an engineering degree was his dream and part of his pursuit towards obtaining the life he wanted.
He said he soon learned engineering was not the career for him.
“I fell in love with film. I watched old movies and found they had a unique perspective on the world. I trusted my heart and my gut and made the leap.” That move was enrollment at New York University where he earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in film making.
While he was a student at NYU, Abrino edited and script-supervised his classmate Luke Matheny’s film, “God of Love” that featured opening and closing scenes shot in the Curwensville community. The film went on to win the 2011 Oscar for best live action short film.
Abrino became a writer and worked on several series. He is currently a writer and a co-producer of a new animated series “Charlotte’s Web” that will be shown on HBO Max next year.
He told the audience, although he is currently not creating films, what he learned during those years have made him a more well-rounded person and better at his current career. “You will often go down paths that end up feeling like dead ends but those experiences are not wasted. You learn in life and you can review to see how you have grown,” he said.