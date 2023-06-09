CURWENSVILLE — The General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Womans Club is seeking candidates for the 2023 Citizen of the Year award. The award will be presented on the festival’s opening Wednesday, July 12, at 7 p.m. on the bandshell stage at Irvin Park, following the vespers service.
“We are looking for the community to submit names of residents, businesses or organizations to be considered by the committee for possible selection as the 2023 Citizen of the Year. Names should be submitted by Monday, June 30,” Committee Chairwoman Shaina Franson said.
She said the committee will then meet and consider the nominations and then make a selection. Names to be considered and information about what the nominee has done for the Curwensville community should be submitted to Franson by calling 814-236-2872 or email e-mail at ShainaF@me.com.
The award returned to the Curwensville Days activities lineup in 2021. Previously, the Service Above Self award, based on Rotary’s creed, was presented annually at the festival’s official opening vespers service by the Curwensville Rotary Club. That sponsorship ended in 2019 after the club dissolved, leaving the award without a patron. Curwensville Days was not held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CWC stepped up two years ago to serve as the 2021 award’s patron and returned its title to Citizen of the Year — personifying the goal of recognizing residents of the Curwensville area that help others.
In 2022, Mike and Sonya Greene of Curwensville, founders of Clearfield County Cancer Support Inc., were recognized.