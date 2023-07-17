CURWENSVILLE — General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club held its annual banquet on June 6 at the Curwensville Community Center.
The theme for the evening was 50s/60s night, and members were encouraged to dress from those eras.
Three members were recognized for their years of service to the club: Carrie Wood, 25 years; Linda Thomas, 33 years; and Lois Richards, 45 years. They were presented certificates by Sharon Eisenhower.
Two new members were installed — Amy Finn and Sandy Buhler.
Committee reports were presented. The annual conservation day was May 31 at Bilger’s Rocks. Ninety students from Curwensville Area Elementary School were present for a day filled with environmental education and hands-on fun. CWC members assisting at the event were Buhler, Barb Baronack and Sherry Vokes.
Members who donated prizes for bingo games for residents at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center were thanked.
Entertainment for the evening was presented by the Brennan and Mandy (Yeager) Bell family. Dinner, a choice of chicken cordon bleu or vegetable lasagna, was prepared by J. Duane Test and David Rose.
The event committee of Carrie Wood, Alida Wingard, Alyssa Lumadue and Becky Elensky were thanked for their work.