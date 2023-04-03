CURWENSVILLE — The monthly meeting of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club was held at the Curwensville Community Center.
The meeting was attended by 18 members and two guests, Amy Finn and Karen Swatsworth.
The featured presenter was Lisa Gourmont from Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. who provided details on upcoming programs at CAST.
Under committee reports, Sherry Vokes reported the Conservation Day will be held May 31 at Bilger’s Rocks.
Vokes also reported the annual Friends of Curwensville Library drive will be held in April. Adult crafter days at the library have been well attended and will continue. Another class session has been added for story time.
Home life Chairwoman Rhonda Sheeder reported items will be collected during the month of April for Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Bingo prizes and The Price is Right games are needed. Residents also enjoy 150-piece puzzles, snacks, coloring and stickers books and candy.
Under fundraisers, it was noted South Side Sub coupons are being sold and may be ordered from Lois Richards. Proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Curwensville Community Center for the new roof.
Alida Wingard is working on updating and adding posts to the club’s Facebook page. Members who have information to place on the page should contact Wingard.
The social committee of Chairwoman Shaina Franson, Shelia Williams, Skip Hoover and Ellen Jean Riddle were thanked.