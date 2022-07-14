CURWENSVILLE – The General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club held its June banquet recently at the Curwensville Community Center.
The meal was catered by The Central Hotel, Curwensville. Entertainment was provided by country Artist Heather Olson.
Thirty two members and guests were in attendance.
During the monthly business meeting that followed, it was reported the group’s fine arts scholarship was presented to Desaray Cosser at the Curwensville Area High School’s awards day June 1.
Awards were presented to long-time members Sharon Aaron, 30 years; Shelia Williams 40 years; Eileen Shearer, 40 years; and Susan Wingard, 45 years.
Two members were given 50-year pins, Barb Jewart and Becky Elensky.
The Curwensville Library’s summer book sale will be Friday, July 14-16.
The annual Susquehanna classic race will be held Saturday, June 16. To register or for additional information contact Lois Richards at 814-236-3422.
New officers for were installed. They are President Lois Richards, Treasurer Rhonda Sheeder, two-year-term Vice President Alice Clark, Corresponding Secretary Alida Wingard and Recording Secretary Peggy Barrett.