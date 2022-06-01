CURWENSVILLE — The General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club’s May 3 meeting was called to order by acting President Gladys Kline. There were 16 club members and 26 guests in attendance.
The program was a performance by Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School’s Select Choir under the direction of Jacob Mandell. The club thanked Mandell and the choir’s members for the performance.
During the meeting, conservation committee Chairwoman Sherry Vokes announced the Conservation Day for Curwensville Area Elementary School students is scheduled for May 12.
The library committee reported the Curwensville Public Library has two new employees, Youth Services Coordinator Samantha Palmer and Melanie Holland.
Vokes also performed the installation ceremony for new member Alida Wingard.
Member Sharon Eisenhower announced the Curwensville Susquehanna Classic 10K/5K races will be held during Curwensville Days on Saturday, July 16. Volunteers are needed to assist.
The June banquet is set for June 7. The banquet will begin at 6:30 p.m. It will be catered by the Central Hotel. Tickets are $20 per person. Reservations should be scheduled with Susan Wingard at 814-236-1571. Heather Olson will provide entertainment.
The club will be honoring long-time members: Sharon Aaron, 30 years; Shelia Williams, and Eileen Shearer, 40 years; Susan Wingard, 45 years; and Barbara Jewart and Becky Elensky, 50 years.