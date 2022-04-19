CURWENSVILLE — Friends from Park Avenue Tower senior apartments in Curwensville celebrated Irene Spencer Cook’s upcoming 100th birthday on Tuesday.
Cook, who officially turns 100 on Monday, April 25, said she was so surprised by a party held just for her, noting she expected her birthday would be acknowledged along with other residents with April birthdays during the building’s monthly party.
“I didn’t expect this. Thank you all. This means so much to me,” Cook said.
Cook said she attributes her longevity to working hard throughout her life and having a positive attitude. She was employed as the supervisor of a department store until she was 81 and also worked in the store’s pharmacy.
“I thank God He has allowed me to live this long and for giving me my wonderful family,” she said. Cook has three children, six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
She said she loves to be around people, going out to eat, crocheting and knitting.
A family party will be held next week in her honor.
“I am really looking forward to celebrating with my family,” Cook noted.
She said she has been a resident of the towers since 2003, moving to Curwensville from Ohio because she wanted to live closer to some of her children.
“I like this place. You are never alone. It’s like a family here,” Cook explained.