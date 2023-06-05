GRAMPIAN — Bilger’s Rocks recently hosted Curwensville Area Elementary School’s third graders for time of outdoor education during the annual Conservation Day. Approximately 90 students participated.
General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club has sponsored the event for many years. In previous years it has been held at Irvin Park, Curwensville.
CWC Member Sherry Vokes said, “The club has held the Third Grade Conservation Day at Irvin Park for years. Bilger’s Rocks Association has always been one of the presenters at the event. This year the club decided to move the location to Bilger’s Rocks because members felt students would enjoy being at the rocks, taking part in nature and experiencing the history there in person.”
She said during Conservation Day, students participate in both morning and afternoon sessions. “The students had an exciting day,” she explained.
The morning sessions centered around Bilgers Rocks, its history and attributes.
Students learned about the evolution of the land at the rocks. The rocks are considered a natural wonder. They are comprised of Homewood stone formations dating back 300 million years.
They also learned how the Native Americans utilized the rock formations and the land surrounding the rocks and heard about Jacob Bilger who the rocks are named for.
Bilger’s Rocks is also a wild plant sanctuary. It was designated in 2013 by the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
Students were split into three groups. They were able to visit the Roland Welker Rock House built in honor of Welker’s achievement during the History Channel’s television show “Alone” and walked along the trail from the house to the rock formation. They took part in a scavenger hunt for wildlife and plants and were able to inspect the rock formations.
During the afternoon session, students met with representatives from the Lumber Heritage, the department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the Allegheny Hardwoods Utilization Group, the Clearfield County Conservation District and the state Bureau of Forestry.
Third grade teacher Matt Wassil said the students enjoyed the change of location.
“Bilger’s Rocks is such a great facility. We are very fortunate to have it in the school district’s back yard. Visiting here and learning about all there is to offer here has been a nice change for students. Some of our students told us they had never been here. They have missed a great opportunity.”
He and third grade teachers Lindsey Bilger, Denise Clark and J.T. Irwin also thanked CWC and Bilger’s Rocks Association for their work in coordinating the event. “They have put so much work into this and it all came together beautifully,” Wassil said.