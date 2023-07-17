CURWENSVILLE — The annual Curwensville Susquehanna Classic held Saturday drew 50 participants to walk and run.
The annual race, sponsored by the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club and Curwensville Lions Club, is held each year as part of Curwensville Days festivities.
Co-race Coordinator Frank Eisenhower said from what organizers can gather, the Susquehanna Classic is the oldest benefit race in Clearfield County. Proceeds from the race are used by Curwensville Woman’s Club and Curwensville Lions Club to support numerous organizations and projects that benefit the Curwensville community.
Eisenhower said although conditions were very warm and humid Saturday, there were no incidents. “Things went really well.” He also thanked Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School varsity cheerleaders for assisting racers, Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. Ambulance Service for being on standby at the race and Kip’s Bus Service, Curwensville, for providing buses to transport race participants to the starting line on state Route 969 near the village of Lumber City.
Gina Graham, 50, of Clearfield and Doug Craft, 62 of Punxsutawney had the fastest times in the 10K race. Graham finished in 47 minutes and 32 seconds and Craft, 45 minutes, 53 seconds.
The winners of the 10K divisions are: men younger than 20, Evan Wurster, 13, Clearfield, first, 50 minutes, 47 seconds; men age 20-29, Tyler McDonald, 25, Curwensville, first, 47 minutes, 39 seconds; men age 50-59. Brett Decker, 57, Curwensville, 57 minutes, 53 seconds; and men age 60-69, Jeff Keiser, 63, Grampian, first, 54 minutes, 19 seconds; Ron Burkett, 63, of Philipsburg, second, 55 minutes, 14 seconds; and Mike Mitskavich, 65, DuBois, third, 1 hour, 3 minutes and 46 seconds.
Lexie Miller, 17 of Clearfield and John Jacob, 51, of Clearfield were the top finishers in the 5K race. Miller’s time was 25 minutes, 28 seconds and Jacob, 22 minutes, 31 seconds
The winners of the 5K race are: women younger than 20, Bailey Jacob, 12, Clearfield, first, 26 minutes, 46 seconds; Riley Cummings, 13, Curwensville, second, 37 minutes, 51 seconds; and Maggie Wallace, 10, Clearfield, third, 39 minutes, 27 seconds; women, 30-39, Chelsea Moore, 34, Mahaffey, first, 27 minutes, 6 seconds; Heather Snyder, 32, Penfield, second, 30 minutes, 2 seconds; and Hannah Morgan, 34, Clearfield, third, 31 minutes, 31 seconds; and women 60-69, Leanne Peters, 67, Clearfield, first, 31 minutes, 42 seconds.
Men younger than 20, Connor Morgan, 17, Clearfield, first, 24 minutes, 21 seconds; Jackson Green, 13, DuBois, second, 25 minutes, 59 seconds; and Hunter Moore, 10, Mahaffey, third, 33 minutes, 27 seconds; men 30-39, Alex Morgan, 35, Clearfield, first, 36 minutes, 47 seconds; and Steven Moore, 38, Mahaffey, second, 46 minutes, 12 seconds; men 40-49. Brent Morgan, 42, Clearfield, first, 26 minutes, 6 seconds; and James Crispell, 41, Curwensville, 38 minutes, 12 seconds; men 50-59, Matthew Smilo, 53, Glen Campbell, first, 30 minutes, 44 seconds; and men age 70 and older, Patrick Domico, 83, Curwensville, first, 50 minutes, 37 seconds.
The winners of the walk are: women 30-39. Elizabeth Schaffer, 36, no address provided, first 52 minutes, 21 seconds; and Stephani Walker, 34, Reynoldsville, second, 52 minutes, 21 seconds; women 40-49, Jessica Morgan, 43, Clearfield, first, 49 minutes, 7 seconds; women 50-59, Tammy Clark, 55, Olanta, 43 minutes, 33 seconds; Vicki Hoover, 59, Houtzdale, second, 48 minutes, 8 seconds; and Linda Opalisky, 59, Webster, N.Y., third, 1 hour, 3 minutes and 26 seconds; women 60-69, Deb Keith, 69, Curwensville, first, 48 minutes, 7 seconds; Vonda Visnofsky, 64, Olanta, second, 54 minutes, 46 seconds; and Vicki Bosak, 64, Curwensville, third, 1 hour, 3 minutes and 25 seconds; and women 70 and older, Linda K. Charles, 72, Grampian, first, 48 minutes, 9 seconds; and Faith Gillen, 71, Curwensville, second, 54 minutes, 45 seconds.