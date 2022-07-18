CURWENSVILLE — Nearly 50 competitors registered for the 30th edition of the Curwensville Susquehanna Classic 10k/5k races held Saturday, July 16, as part of 2022 Curwensville Days.
The event is sponsored by General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club and Curwensville Lions Club.
Both organizations use proceeds from the race to fund numerous projects that benefit the Curwensville community.
“Both clubs are nonprofit and do many things to benefit the community,” Organizer Frank Eisenhower of the Curwensville Lions Club said.
In the 10K race, Gina Graham, 49, of Clearfield had the fastest time in the women’s division with 46 minutes and 43 seconds. Nick Sipes, 33, of Clearfield, was the top finisher in the men’s division with a time of 47 minutes.
- Age 40-49. Brent Morgan, Dover, Del., first, 54 minutes.
- Age 50-59, Brett Decker, 56, Curwensville, first, 51 minutes, 40 seconds.
- Age 60-69, Mike Mitskavich, 62, DuBois, one hour, one minute, 47 seconds, first.
David Graham, 17, of Clearfield, was the fastest finisher in the men’s division of the 5K run with a time of 21 minutes, 21 seconds. Jilynn Hess, 37, of Curwensville, had the the top time in the women’s division at 37 minutes, 17 seconds.
Women’s 5K run class winners are:
- Age 20 and younger, Austyn Guiher, 18, Curwensville, 37 minutes, 44 seconds, first; Riley Cummings, 12, no address provided, 38 minutes, 19 seconds, second; and Maya Richards, 15, Curwensville, 42 minutes, 56 seconds, third.
- Age 20-29, Emily Andrulonis, 24, Falls Creek, 40 minutes, 58 seconds, first.
- Age 30-39, Breann Cummings, 33, Grampian, 49 minutes, 44 seconds, first.
Men’s class results for the 5K run are:
- Age 20 and younger, Carter Cummings, 14, no address provided, 30 minutes, 24 seconds, first.
- Age 30-39, Isaiah Slonaker, 33, Zionsville, 24 minutes, 22 seconds, first; Ryan McKeown, 37, Philipsburg, 30 minutes, one second, second; and Jayce Lesniewski, Dover, Del., 33 minutes, 59 seconds, third.
- Age 40-49, Daniel London, 45, Grampian, 30 minutes, three seconds, first.
- Age 50-59, Matthew Smilo, 52, Glen Campbell, 32 minutes, 30 seconds, first.
- Age 60-69, Jeff Keiser, 62, Grampian, 24 minutes, 29 seconds, first; Timothy Parks, 67, Seaford, Del., 25 minutes, second; and Kirby Hryn, Clearfield, 39 minutes, 33 seconds, third.
- Age 70 and older, Patrick Domico, 82, 51 minutes, five seconds, first..
In the women’s 5K walk divison:
- Age 20-29, Camryn Richards, 23, Curwensville, 48 minutes, 40 seconds, first.
- Age 30-39, Elisabeth Schaffer, 35, Curwensville, 51 minutes, 15 seconds, first; and Stephani Miller, 33, Reynoldsville, 51 minutes, 17 seconds, second.
- Age 40-49, Chassidy Addleman, 45, Curwensville, 1 hour, 28 seconds, first.
- Age 50-59, Tammy Clark, 54, Olanta, 44 minutes, 48 seconds, first; Vicki Hoover, Houtzdale, 45 minutes, 55 seconds, second; and Pam Koozer, 54, Clearfield, 48 minutes, 39 seconds, third.
- Age 60-69, Deb Keith, 68, Curwensville, 45 minutes, 58 seconds, first; Vicki Bosak, 63, Curwensville, 48 minutes, 32 seconds, second; and Pam Charles, 63, Clearfield, 49 minutes, 4 seconds, third.
- Age 70 and older, Linda Charles, 71, Grampian, 49 minutes, four seconds, first.
No men competed in the 5K walk.