CURWENSVILLE SUSQUEHANNA CLASSIC WINNERS
The winners in Saturday's Curwensville Susquehanna Classic 5K run and walk and 10K run are pictured. The event was held as part of the 2022 Curwensville Days.

 Dianne Byers

CURWENSVILLE — Nearly 50 competitors registered for the 30th edition of the Curwensville Susquehanna Classic 10k/5k races held Saturday, July 16, as part of 2022 Curwensville Days.

The event is sponsored by General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club and Curwensville Lions Club.

