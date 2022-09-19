CURWENSVILLE — Beginning Oct. 1, all students enrolled in schools that participate Pennsylvania’s School Breakfast Program will receive free breakfasts.
Curwensville Area School Board heard Curwensville students will be participating in the program. Superintendent Ron Matchock said students will not notice a difference because they are already receiving free breakfast and lunch.
The board decided earlier this year the district would use a portion of its American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds to pay for students’ breakfast and lunch meals.
“The district was already providing breakfast at its expense using unobligated ESSERS funds. This new program will help the district financially,” Matchock told the board.
Students will receive one breakfast under the program. They will be charged for any additional morning meals and a la carte purchases.
The board also approved the marching band’s trip to Florida, Saturday, Nov. 26, through Friday, Dec. 2. The cost will be paid for by the district’s music boosters.
Jessica Tkacik was hired as a part-time aide retroactive to the start of the 2022-23 school year. Her salary and benefits will be Step 11 of the contract between the support staff’s union and the school district.