CURWENSVILLE — In recognition of Veteran’s Day, Curwensville Area Elementary School’s sixth grade student council is offering free winter coats, hats, mittens, gloves and snow boots to fellow students who are in need of winter apparel. Any parent or guardian of Curwensville students may contact the elementary school office to see what is available.
The student council is undertaking a letter writing campaign to send to Operation Gratitude. The letters will be included in care packages that will be mailed to military veterans. Operation Gratitude is a nation-wide nonprofit dedicated to providing people across the United States with opportunities for hands-on volunteerism by allowing them to say thank you to military, veterans, and first responders.
For over 20 years, Jennifer Tubbs’ World Cultures classes have been writing gratitude letters to veterans. In their communications, students wish them a Happy Veteran’s Day as well as thanking them for their service.
Students may choose to write to someone they know or Tubbs supplies them with the name and address of a veteran or military personnel on active duty. Students are required to hand write the letters and supply their own envelopes and stamps.
Through the years students have received letters back and recipients have told Tubbs how much the letters meant to them.