CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School’s Student Council will host its second annual Suicide Prevention 5K Color Run/Walk on Saturday, Sept. 9.
The race is being held the day before World Suicide Prevention Day, Sept. 10.
Student council Advisor Audrey Thomas said, “This is the second year for the race. We had a really good turn out last year during the first year. Students felt this was an event that could continue annually for years to come. Across the country there are similar events held to recognize National Suicide Prevention Day. Suicide impacts our community each and every year, so continuing to have conversations about suicide prevention is always important and relevant.”
Thomas added, “During the time I have been a student council advisor I have seen a lot of change in the conversation and stigma surrounding mental health. As of five years ago, talking about mental health openly was sometimes an awkward conversation to have. Today I think our students are not only comfortable talking about mental health and suicide prevention, they are knowledgeable as well. There is a quote by Maya Angelou that says ‘when you know better, do better.’ I think having these events and conversations is important in helping our community do better,” she explained.
Thomas said there are agencies and resources that are able help those who are experiencing difficulty dealing with mental health matters.
“There are resources out there for those who are struggling, and ultimately that is what we want people to know. This fight is not something people have to take on alone. Students helped design clothing for a fundraiser held in conjunction with the Color Run. They chose the slogan ‘Tomorrow Needs You,’ but they also wanted to make sure they included the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline-988. We can tell people we’re there for them but often the help or support people need is someone who has been trained to help. These conversations and events are not just about ending the stigma, we want to make sure our students and our communities know there are resources out there.”
The doors open for last minute registrations at 9 a.m. at the Fairman Center located near the Cooper Road entrance to the school campus. The walking portion of the race gets underway near the Fairman Center at 10 a.m. Runners will begin at 10:15 a.m.
Awards will be given to the first place female and males in seven runners’ divisions, age 12 and younger, 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60 and older. The first place walker will receive an award.
The registration fee is $25 per participant. Participants will receive a white t-shirt with the race’s theme, “Life is Tough But So Are You” to wear during the race, color powder, color glasses and a bandana.
Checks should be made payable to the student council and may be dropped off at the high school office, 650 Beech St., Curwensville.
Thomas said participants can register up to 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.
“We are absolutely still taking registrations. The registration form is available on the school district’s website or interested participants can email me at athomas@curwensville.org,” she said.
Funds from the race and the clothing fundraiser will be used toward suicide prevention efforts here at Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School.