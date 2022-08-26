CURWENSVILLE SUICIDE PREVENTION

A suicide prevention display at Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School states, “SUICIDE: We pledge to stand up and reach out.” Also included are myths, facts, warning signs and information about suicide. Students are invited to put their hand print and sign their name as part of the pledge. Pictured are student council members Jorja Fleming, left, and Lizzy Palmer.

CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School District continues to work to give students the tools they need to improve their mental health.

Saturday, Sept. 10, Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School’s Student Council will host an inaugural 5K color run/walk for suicide prevention.

