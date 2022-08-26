CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School District continues to work to give students the tools they need to improve their mental health.
Saturday, Sept. 10, Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School’s Student Council will host an inaugural 5K color run/walk for suicide prevention.
Advisor Audrey Thomas said, “Curwensville Area High School’s Student Council is organizing a 5K color run/walk for suicide prevention, but we are hoping to get as many school community members involved as possible.”
The race will be held on World Suicide Prevention Day at the conclusion of Suicide Prevention Week, Sept. 4-10.
Information found at the National Alliance on Mental Illness’s website notes suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people age 15 to 24. Nearly 20% of high school students reported they have had serious thoughts about suicide and 9% have made an attempt to take their lives.
Thomas said the idea to host a race developed out of other suicide prevention events and speakers that have been held at the school throughout the years.
“Since COVID we have all seen the importance of mental health education and recognition more than ever. In 2018 student council hosted a mental health fair. In 2019 we had a panel of speakers come in, but the last few years we have been limited in what we can do. In May the student council junior members sat down to plan for the 2022-23 school year and decided the race is what they wanted to do in 2022 and they made it happen,” Thomas said.
Registration for the race will be held at the Fairman Center. The doors will open Sept. 10 at 9 a.m.
Recommended Video
The race will begin at the Fairman Center. The course will head towards the Curwensville Industrial Park on Cooper Road onto Irvin Park Road towards Irvin Park and conclude at the school. Those walking will begin at 10 a.m. and runners at 10:15 a.m.
Thomas said, “There will be various stops along the race route where runners and walkers will be squirted with water and color powder to color their white shirts. The fastest times will be recognized in each age group with the overall winners receiving a prize. The event is all about community and fun, so we hope participants don’t feel obligated to be a great runner in order to participate.”
Thomas said the event is open to all ages. A registration flyer was posted on the school district’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Forms are also available at the school or at Goodman’s Foodliner. Those who register by Sunday, Aug. 28, will be guaranteed a t-shirt that reads “Life is Tough But So Are You.”
Early registration is $25. The fee the day of the race is $30. Thomas said the cost includes the color powder to be used in the race, colored sunglasses and a colored bandana.
Thomas said the race will be a fitting conclusion to a week of activities in the district in recognition of Suicide Prevention Week.
“One of the things our students have voiced at leadership events over the years is their increasing concern for mental health,” Thomas said. “Although student council has historically brought in speakers and held events like the mental health fair, it all comes at a financial cost.
“Last year we had one suicide prevention speaker at the school, but the students felt that they, as the student body, could do more and deserved to have more opportunities to learn,” she added. “Their hopes are that with the funds from the race and the clothing sale we can provide students with more opportunities to learn and grow from experts, speakers, and educators who specialize in suicide prevention, mental health and peer support.”
Thomas said questions can be directed to her at athomas@curwensville.org.