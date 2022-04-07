CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School seniors are again preparing for life outside of high school.
Coming off of a successful financial preparedness fair, on Thursday they participated in virtual mock interviews in the district’s Maker Space.
School Guidance Counselor Nancy Matchock said the interviews are beneficial for students by helping them getting ready for college and job interviews by helping them hone their conversation skills.
“Some of the students have already experienced a virtual interview as part of their college application process but some of them have not. We hope today’s interviews help them to feel calmer about the process. We want them to feel comfortable during interviews,” Matchock said.
“A lot of interviews, especially through the pandemic, are done virtually using a Zoom platform,” she noted.
Matchock said the school district worked with North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission’s Workforce Solutions Career Counselor Colleen Prechtl to create the exercise.
She said students filled out a resume noting their career interests which helped Prechtl match them with representatives of 11 businesses centered around healthcare, education, business and trades. She also managed the individual meetings Thursday.
Matchock said the school district appreciates the opportunity to be able to partner with Prechtl. “We are grateful for her support.”
One of the students taking part Thursday, Tyler Lee said he found the process beneficial. Lee said he hopes to pursue a career in engineering after high school. “I believe this will help me,” he said.