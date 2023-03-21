CURWENSVILLE — Skills for life after high school is what Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School seniors practiced Tuesday during the school’s annual virtual mock interviews.
Virtual mock interviews were held for 70 seniors in the district’s Maker Space.
School Guidance Counselor Nancy Matchock said the interview process is advantageous to students because it helps them prepare for college and job interviews by helping them hone their conversation skills. It also allows them to build a comfort level with the process.
She said the district has been hosting the interviews for a number of years. Prior to 2020, they were done in person, but Covid forced them to pivot and conduct virtual sessions. Matchock said many college and job interviews are now done virtually so the virtual interviews are also helpful to students.
“It’s just as important for students to be comfortable in a virtual interview as well as in-person,” she explained.
Students take the experience very seriously, she explained. Most dress up and prepare for the process by reviewing possible questions and practicing their answers either by themselves or with friends.
High school Problems of Democracy Instructor Mike Bookhamer said many students either need to hone their speaking abilities or increase their comfort levels in a one-on-one speaking situation.
“Kids today are not used to social interactions. This helps them practice and it gives them a opportunity to network. Many times these are skills that students lack,” he noted.
Bookhamer said all of the high school’s instructors who have seniors in their classes put forth a concerted effort to help them prepare for the interviews.
“We want our students to be well prepared,” he said.
Matchock said the school district again worked with North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission’s Workforce Solutions Career Counselor Colleen Prechtl to create the exercise.
Students filled out a questionnaire prior to the interviews noting their future plans, interests and include their resume which helps Prechtl match them with representatives of 11 businesses and schools of higher education who focus on healthcare, education, business and trades.
Matchock said the school district appreciates the opportunity to be able to partner with Prechtl. “I can’t say enough about her and what she does. We are grateful for her support. She helps coordinate the event and gets all the students matched with the business volunteers.”
Two students who participated in the interviews Tuesday are Abby Rebar and Rachel Grimes. Both have been accepted at Pennsylvania Western Clarion University for the fall semester. Rebar will study speech pathology and Grimes wants a career in wildlife and fisheries.
Rebar interviewed with a representative of Penn Highlands and Grimes, Penn State DuBois.
Both said they believed the mock interview process will be very beneficial to them as they make the transition from high school to college.
Rebar who called the experience “a good opportunity,” said, “I am a lot less nervous now. I know what to expect.”
Grimes agreed. “This practice will make future interviews go a lot more smoothly.”