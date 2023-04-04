CURWENSVILLE — A Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School senior is getting an opportunity to make connections and explore her chosen future career path before she graduates.
Tiffany Bloom is believed to be the first Curwensville student to attend the Future Music Educators Honors Symposium to be held April 19-22 at the Kalahari Resort and Convention Center, Pocono Manor. She has been accepted to the Indiana University of Pennsylvania for the fall semester.
“I’m excited to go and start making those connections before I leave high school,” Bloom told The Progress.
Bloom, who has been playing the clarinet for approximately nine years, currently holds the first chair in the clarinet section in concert band and is the clarinet section leader in marching band. She has a talent for one-on-one instruction, according to band director and instrumental Instructor Robert Pennington.
“She is going to make a great music teacher. Obviously she loves music and she is a strong leader who leads by example. She is always trying to help other players with any issues or struggles,” he explained.
She also studies the clarinet privately with retired band director and instrumental music instructor Cindy Penvose.
“Music is my safe place. I love it and I enjoy making it,” Bloom said.
The event is open to 20 high school seniors who plan to study music education and have already been accepted at a college or university. A maximum of 20 students are enrolled in the program.
“We are very excited to have a Curwensville student participating. We hope Tiffany won’t be the last,” Pennington said.
At the program, Bloom will participate in a series of experiences in a professional setting within her chosen career path. Participants will have opportunities to make connections with peers and mentors, creating a support system for their career preparation. They will also have opportunities to discuss and reflect on the aspects of their future career with college music education majors and professional educators.
The event is held in conjunction with 2023 Pennsylvania Music Educators Associations conference and the All-State winds ensemble and chorus concerts.