CURWENSVILLE — Last month, Curwensville Area School Directors were concerned about the high numbers of COVID-19 cases that could potentially close school buildings.
What a difference a month makes.
At Thursday’s combined work session and business meeting, Superintendent Ron Matchock reported, “Our COVID numbers are better than they have been in a long time. The information I reported at the last board meeting was pretty grave,” Matchock said referring to his announcement high numbers of positive cases in the junior/senior high school were precariously close to the five-percent benchmark, within a 14-day period, set by the state Department of Health that would have required the high school building to close.
“We have had very few cases over the last 15-20 days. (Declining numbers of cases) are not just an isolated Curwensville thing but they are seeing similar numbers in surrounding districts. We are returning to activities that we haven’t been able to do in prior months with confidence,” Matchock reported.
In January, the school board also reviewed the district’s health and safety plan and made no revisions to the proposal. The plan simply states the school district will follow guidelines set by the state Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control.
“The plan says the district will follow the current guidelines. This puts the district in the best position for legal liability. There have been lots of changes in the guidelines but the district has always been in compliance. I am recommending we keep the health and safety plan as it is,” Matchock said last month.