CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School District is participating in the summer meal program. Meals will be provided to all children 18 years old or younger without charge.
Lunch will be served Monday thru Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., beginning on Monday, June 6, 2022. The exceptions will be July 4 and August 1-4. No meals will be served those days.
All meals must be consumed on site. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, gender, age or disability.
There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Any person who believes he or she has been discriminated against in any U.S. Department of Agriculture-related activity should write or call immediately to USDA, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Ave., S.W., Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call 866-632-9992.
USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.