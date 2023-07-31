CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board held a brief special meeting recently to accept resignations and hire personnel.
The board accepted resignations from elementary teachers Teresa Ardary and Shaina Franson, and cafeteria Helper, Laura Michelle McCartney. Ardary’s withdrawal from her position is effective June 27; Franson’s, Aug. 16; and McCartney’s July 22.
Directors approved hirings effective for the 2023-24 school year, Alley Hertlein as an elementary instructor on a Step 1 salary and benefits package and Aubrey Palmer, on a Step 8 salary and benefits package.
Directors Laura Pentz, Robert Deluccia and Doreen Hoover were absent.