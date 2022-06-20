CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville School Board took action on a number of items pertaining to new hires at their recent meeting.
Brandie Kephart was hired as the high school art teacher for the 2022-23 school year. Kephart will receive Step 15 for her salary and benefits.
Mark LaRock was employed as the Act 93 custodial night foreman/supervisor beginning July 1. He will be paid an annual salary of $37,503.
Jeffrey Todd Wallace was hired as a custodian, beginning July 5. He will receive a Step 1 salary and benefits.
The board authorized a contract with CenClear Child Services to provide a social worker support therapist for the 2022-23 school year.
The resignation of Bob Desmett as girl’s basketball head coach was accepted, effective immediately.
The board also approved reducing the number of days worked by the special education supervisor from 242 days to 210 with a corresponding per-day reduction in salary.
D.J. Caldwell was approved by directors as a volunteer with the band; Dawna Wheeler, a volunteer with the girl’s basketball program; and Sean Passmore, a volunteer with the football program.