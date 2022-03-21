CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board authorized entering an agreement with Trane Corp for more than $1.6 million in energy efficient upgrades to the school complex.
The board approved a project with five scopes of work as recommended by the corporation following an Act 39 energy analysis of the school complex. They include replacing the high school boilers at a cost of $744,406; pool and exterior lighting including wall packs, canopies and flood lights, $179,142; replacing three rooftop units for the cafeteria and gymnasium, $526,173; a building automation system for domestic hot water programming for the pool area and geothermal well area, $67,774; and replacement of the domestic hot water tanks in the elementary school, $122,188.
The total cost for the work is $1,639,683. The district expects to make up the majority of the cost in energy savings over a 20-year period, reducing costs by $46,231 annually or $1,279,526 over the 20-year period.
Following a preliminary cost savings study conducted last year by Trane, approval was given by the board in November for the examination to determine energy savings. The cost for the study is $95,000; however, the price of the study will be deducted from the price of the project since the district has committed to a project with Trane.
The district’s Supervisor of buildings and grounds Kris Bacher had created a list of components in the building that he recommended by examined by the company representatives because of their age.
District Superintendent Ron Matchock said, “All the projects are centered around replacement of end-of-life equipment and saving energy by switching to more efficient equipment. The work is being completed as guaranteed energy savings project. All of the up-front costs are completely funded by COVID-19 relief, American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grant funds.”