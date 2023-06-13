CURWENSVILLE — Many Curwensville residents are disobeying borough mandates by failing to secure a permit to burn on their properties.
Council discussed the problem at its recent meeting. Code Enforcement Officer Tom Carfley told council members, “Burning is getting out of control in the borough. Residents are forgetting they need to get a permit to burn, other than a small campfire.”
He said recently there have been complaints about a number of residents burning limbs, grass and other vegetation — all of which produces smoke and odor. He and members of the audiences told the story of a resident who allowed vegetation to smolder for hours, producing smoke that seeped into nearby homes.
“Residents can’t burn branches, leaves or grass — nothing green. Also no garbage or trash,” Carfley said.
Council said permits are available to residents by contacting the borough’s office at 900 Susquehanna Ave., Curwensville or by calling 814-236-1840. The permit provides residents authorized days to burn. Each permit notes a starting date and ending date that a resident may burn on their property.
He said the information on the permits explains residents may not burn Sundays, weekends or holidays and not between the hours of 6-9 p.m. daily. Residents are also asked to be respectful of their neighbors when burning and if complaints are received from a resident’s neighbors, the burning must stop immediately.