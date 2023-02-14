CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council encouraged borough residents to provide comment for the update to the borough’s comprehensive plan.
A meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21, beginning at 7 p.m. at Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School’s cafeteria.
“The meeting is open to anyone who has ideas that might be good for the borough,” said council President Sara Curulla.
“The open house meeting will be fun, informative and interactive. Representatives from the planning commission and planning consultant, The EADS Group, will be available at the meeting to talk with residents and discuss the planning process, provide information, answer questions and review expectations for the updated plan. There will be multiple ways for those attending to provide input. Those attending are asked to come prepared to discuss ways to improve Curwensville Borough,” Planning Commission Chairman Hildred Rowles told The Progress recently.
Curwensville Borough has launched preparations for an update to its comprehensive plan. All borough residents, those who work in the borough or who are interested in the community’s future are invited to participate in the planning process.
The borough’s comprehensive plan will provide action-oriented strategies focused on the community’s priorities.
The planning process will emphasize community engagement including profiling existing and anticipated conditions, developing action strategies, implementation and updates to the borough’s zoning ordinance.
For those unable to attend Tuesday, an online community survey is available to obtain public input on issues, opportunities and guidance on improvements community members value and want implemented in the borough. Information from the survey will also be used to help shape the borough’s comprehensive plan update. Responses are needed by Friday, March 31.
The community survey can be accessed at www.surveymonkey.com/r/Curwensville. Copies of the survey are also available at the borough’s business office, 900 Susquehanna Ave., Curwensville, and a link is available on the borough’s Facebook page.