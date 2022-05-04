CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Public Library has noted donations received for March and April.

The memorial donations include:

  • Sis and Lynn Bloom by Bill and Connie Wentzel
  • Lynn Bloom by Theresa Ammerman and family
  • Earl Dean Dressler by Elaine, Danny, Cynthia and family
  • James Gilliland Sr. by Jerry and Travis Stephens and families
  • Paula Haley by Curwensville Veterans Association and Bill and Connie Wentzel
  • Karen McDonald Hugney by Bill and Connie Wetzel
  • Kathy Long by Shannon and Karen McKee
  • Kenneth Overland by Mary Anne and Rem Jackson
  • Adam Peters by Losers are Winners Club
  • Emersyn “Emmy” Rowles by Bill and Connie Wetzel
  • Floyd “Butch” Rowles by Salinda Cowder and Eleanor Bodle
  • Eileen Whithey by Theresa Ammerman and family
  • Gail Winslow by Cindy Gill
  • “Jude” Zimmerman by Sister Theresa and family

A donation was also presented in honor of the Curwensville Business and Professional Women Club.

