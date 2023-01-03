CURWENSVILLE –Curwensville Public Library has announced its November and December memorial donations.

They are:

  • John Bauman by Curwensville Area Education Association.
  • Joan Dietrich by Hepburnia United Methodist Church.
  • James A. DuFour by Hepburnia United Methodist Church.
  • Charles “Steven” Francisco by library staff: Kayla, Chase, Phyllis, Samantha and Melanie.
  • Mahlon Kester by Rebecca Anderson.
  • Thomas Nicholson by anonymous donor and Denny and Rhonda Sheeder.
  • Lona Michaels by Fred and Cathy Beckman.
  • Charlie Ross by Sharron and Boyd Vokes Jr., Denny and Rhonda Sheeder and the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging.
  • Doris Jean Rowles by Bloomington Cemetery Association.
  • E. Jean (Largent) Russell by Edward Arthur Rafferty American Legion Auxiliary Unit 632.
  • Leota M. Stephens by Hepburnia United Methodist Church.
  • Leroy “Willie” Sutton by Curwensville Area Education Association.
  • Bill Williams Jr. by Susie, Milford and families, Park Avenue residents and Curwensville Area Education Association.
  • Judith K. Zimmerman by Sister Theresa and family.

