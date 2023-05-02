CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Public Library has announced its memorial donations for the months of March and April.
They include:
- Amarjeet Basra by Curwensville Area Education Association.
- Gerald “Gerry” Farwell by Moldy Oldie Group.
- Barbara Irwin by Dorothy Matlack; Bob and Linda Lope and Scott Lope; Kathryn McGonigle; Susan Wingard; and Cindy Irwin.
- Lyle Larson by Carolyn Kester.
- Kathy Michaels by Susan Wingard.
- Robert Mosley by Sally and William Round.
- Lester Neeper by Kathy Rafferty.
- Larry Selner by Curwensville Area Education Association; and Kathy Rafferty.
- Bob Sheeder by Kathy Rafferty.
- Judith Starr by Janet Maines; Nicollette Lilly, Brett Sutika and Peter Lilly; Cynthia and Dan Russell; John and Wendy Sciolino; William Swatsworth; Todd and Annette Weikel; the Scelsi family, (Mike, Christine, Natalie and Nicholas); the McIlroy and Adams families; and Patty and John Gilliland.