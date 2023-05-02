CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Public Library has announced its memorial donations for the months of March and April.

They include:

  • Amarjeet Basra by Curwensville Area Education Association.
  • Gerald “Gerry” Farwell by Moldy Oldie Group.
  • Barbara Irwin by Dorothy Matlack; Bob and Linda Lope and Scott Lope; Kathryn McGonigle; Susan Wingard; and Cindy Irwin.
  • Lyle Larson by Carolyn Kester.
  • Kathy Michaels by Susan Wingard.
  • Robert Mosley by Sally and William Round.
  • Lester Neeper by Kathy Rafferty.
  • Larry Selner by Curwensville Area Education Association; and Kathy Rafferty.
  • Bob Sheeder by Kathy Rafferty.
  • Judith Starr by Janet Maines; Nicollette Lilly, Brett Sutika and Peter Lilly; Cynthia and Dan Russell; John and Wendy Sciolino; William Swatsworth; Todd and Annette Weikel; the Scelsi family, (Mike, Christine, Natalie and Nicholas); the McIlroy and Adams families; and Patty and John Gilliland.