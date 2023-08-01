CURWENSVILLE –Curwensville Public Library has announced memorial contributions received during the months of May, June and July.
Donations are:
- Violet and Tony Berdine by Max Peoples Jr. R.PH.
- Sally A. Cummings by Dan and Alexa Cummings.
- Barbara Irwin by Susan Johnson.
- Lyle Larson by John McFadden.
- Janet Long by Rhonda Sheeder and family.
- Karen McDonald by Carole Brown.
- Doris H. McGhee by Dan and Alexa Cummings.
- Fran Russell by George and Angie McLaughlin, Tina Evanko and Veterans of Foreign Wars Robert Ferguson Post 842.
- Marven Smith by Carole Brown.
- Dennis Tubbs by Kathy Rowles.
- Henry Whitaker by Aletta Singley and family.
- Sally Bunnell Withey by Elaine Russell.