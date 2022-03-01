CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville Public Library has announced its memorial donations for the months of December, January and February. They are:

  • Harry Banko, by Theresa Ammerman and family
  • Janice Bloom, by Joe and Mary Kay Hall
  • Rick A. Bressler, by Gib Bressler
  • Robert W. Bressler Jr., by Gib Bressler
  • Barbara (Arnold) Comerford, by The Rebons –Cindy and Mark
  • Lowell “Peewee” Greene, by Joe and Mary Kay Hall
  • Darla Hoover, by Jim and Nancy Johnston
  • Karen McDonald Hugney, by Janet Hetrick, Judy Clark and Elaine Russell
  • Maurice Lezzer, by Elaine Russell, Karen McKinley and Jerry McNaul
  • Ronald McCracken, by Curwensville Area Education Association
  • Cary D. Michaels, by Sue Newpher and Milford Bloom
  • Frank Norris, by Redden families and Aunt Trudy
  • Jeffrey L. Norris, by Gib Bressler
  • Fredrick W. Rishel, by Gib Bressler
  • Thomas Tozer Jr., by Fred and Cathy Beckman
  • Gail Dunworth Winslow, by Joe and Mary Kay Hall.

