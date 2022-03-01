CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville Public Library has announced its memorial donations for the months of December, January and February. They are:
- Harry Banko, by Theresa Ammerman and family
- Janice Bloom, by Joe and Mary Kay Hall
- Rick A. Bressler, by Gib Bressler
- Robert W. Bressler Jr., by Gib Bressler
- Barbara (Arnold) Comerford, by The Rebons –Cindy and Mark
- Lowell “Peewee” Greene, by Joe and Mary Kay Hall
- Darla Hoover, by Jim and Nancy Johnston
- Karen McDonald Hugney, by Janet Hetrick, Judy Clark and Elaine Russell
- Maurice Lezzer, by Elaine Russell, Karen McKinley and Jerry McNaul
- Ronald McCracken, by Curwensville Area Education Association
- Cary D. Michaels, by Sue Newpher and Milford Bloom
- Frank Norris, by Redden families and Aunt Trudy
- Jeffrey L. Norris, by Gib Bressler
- Fredrick W. Rishel, by Gib Bressler
- Thomas Tozer Jr., by Fred and Cathy Beckman
- Gail Dunworth Winslow, by Joe and Mary Kay Hall.