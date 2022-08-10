CURWENSVILLE — A letter of appreciation written to Curwensville’s mayor was shared with Curwensville Borough Council recently.
Mayor Jim Hoover read a letter from borough police department Chief Mark Kelly concerning crisis intervention training, in which several department members recently participated.
The comprehensive training emphasizes mental health-related topics, crisis resolution skills and de-escalation training, and access to community-based services.
Kelly wrote he believes the training will be very beneficial for the department’s work and thanked Hoover for encouraging council to grant permission for officers to attend.
Hoover also provided a report of department activity for July.
He said officers responded to a total of 109 incidents — down from 191 in June.
The breakdown includes three criminal arrests, two driving under the influence and drug arrests, 27 traffic incidents with 10 arrests and one warning issued and one accident.
A total of $1,805.68 in fees, fines and costs was collected for the month.