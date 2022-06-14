CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville Police Department is still waiting to roll out its new vehicle.
At Monday’s Curwensville Borough Council meeting, Mayor Jim Hoover reported the company that is outfitting the car is still waiting on a camera to complete the package.
Hoover said he believed given the age of the current police vehicle being utilized, rather than wait, the company should complete as much of the package as it can and allow the department to put the vehicle on the road.
“I told them let’s get the car fitted without the camera before the other one leaves us and the department is left with nothing,” Hoover said.
He said his hopes are to have the vehicle for use in the Curwensville Days parade so that the community can see it.
In February, council authorized the purchase of a Ford Explorer from Laurel Motors at a cost of just over $71,000 for the vehicle, police package and an extended warranty.
“We have been looking at replacing the police vehicle. It has been going on for quite a while,” said Chairman of council’s police committee Dave Donahue, noting the difficulties of the search to find a suitable vehicle.
Donahue noted council placed an order for a new vehicle in 2020 but it was never received.
Council plans to use its allotment of America’s Rescue Plan funds to purchase the vehicle.
Also reviewed was the department’s report of May activities. Hoover said, “It has been a busy month for officers. There is a lot going on in the borough and the police department is doing a tremendous job.”
Officers responded to 211 incidents. The number includes three criminal arrests, four arrests for driving under the influence, 44 traffic arrests, 81 traffic stops and two parking complaints.
Fines, fees and costs collected by the borough totaled $1,027.