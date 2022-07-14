CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville’s Police Department has experienced another industrious month.
Mayor Jim Hoover reported earlier this week that officers addressed more than 190 incidents last month.
“It was another busy month,” Hoover told council.
Among those occurrences are one arrest for driving under the influence, 59 traffic stops, 54 traffic arrests and response to two accidents.
The department collected $2,106 in fines and fees.
Hoover also reported full-time Officer Quentin Neff has resigned from the department. He has accepted a position with Lawrence Township’s Police Department.
He recommended council appoint Zachary Dodson, who has been serving the borough in a part-time capacity, to full-time. “He has proven himself and does a great job,” Hoover said.
Council’s police committee Chairman Dave Donahue said he would schedule a police committee meeting to discuss the changes to the department and finalize information for consideration to be presented to council at a future meeting.