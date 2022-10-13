CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Police Department responded to a higher number of incidents in September than the previous month.
At Monday’s Curwensville Borough Council meeting, Mayor Jim Hoover provided a review of monthly activity for council.
“Incidents are up a bit. The officers are staying busy,” he told council.
He said officers answered 130 calls last month, up from 114 in August.
The total includes one criminal arrest, two drug-related arrests, four non-traffic citations, 16 traffic arrests, 63 traffic stops, one parking complaint, five warrants, two accidents and four assists for other departments.