CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council reviewed the September monthly statistics report from the borough’s police department.
Mayor Jim Hoover told council members on Monday, “The department has had a very busy month. They have had a total of 227 calls, up from 99 the month before. They have been doing a lot with speeding vehicles,” he said.
Officers responded to 227 incidents last month. The breakdown includes two criminal arrests, two driving-under-the influence arrests, 61 traffic arrests, 158 traffic stops and 11 parking complaints.
They also had three court hearings, one subpoena, three warrants, and two assists for other departments.
The department also collected $845 in fines and fees.