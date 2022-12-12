CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville-Pike Township Historical Society recently recognized a former Bells Landing resident for her work in developing a park in Bells Landing along the West Branch of the Susquehanna River.
The society honored Virginia Wilson, 90, of Clearfield, for her service in clearing an area where visitors can launch canoes and enjoy the scenic beauty of the river and surrounding landscape along state Route 3005 in Greenwood Township.
Society President Jennifer Tubbs said, “The society presented Virginia with a certificate recognizing her years of effort in creating and maintaining a park. We are hoping her work and dedication will inspire and encourage others to help out where they can. The society realizes the effort it takes to keep the community nice and public spaces beautiful and inviting. We wanted to show the value in volunteering.”
Tubbs said her family has picnicked there and also launched kayaks from the location. She spoke about how beautiful the greenspace is.
Wilson’s granddaughter said her grandmother, at the age of 83, started small by picking up sticks from the spot that would become the park while she was out on her morning walks. She then graduated to mowing, trimming and planting flowers — solely maintaining the space before health issues prevented her from continuing.
“She always said she enjoyed it. It gave her something to do,” she said.
She said her family is working to have the park officially declared the Virginia Wilson Park. “We would like everyone to know her story and so that it is recorded officially,” she said.