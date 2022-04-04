CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville-Pike Township Historical Society will showcase the history of Curwensville churches with a tour set for Saturday, April 9. The tour will begin at 5 p.m. at the Curwensville Presbyterian Church located 430 Locust St., Curwensville.
The churches to be featured include Curwensville United Methodist Church, Grace Lutheran Church, Curwensville Christian Church and St. Timothy’s Catholic Church. The tour will end at the society’s museum, the Korb House, 836 State St., Curwensville.
There will be a speaker and a musical performance at each location. Maps of the tour route will also be provided.
Society Co-President Jennifer Tubbs said the event is a walking tour but said participants may also drive from church to church.
“Those participating will walk in, sit down and the speaker will begin once everyone has been seated. The society members believe Curwensville has absolutely beautiful churches and we want folks to have an opportunity to experience them and also to learn a brief history of each church,” she explained.
There will also be a t-shirt and sweatshirt sale and refreshments will available for purchase.
The cost is a $5 donation per person. No advance sales are available. Proceeds will be used for maintenance and upkeep of the Korb House Museum. Tubbs said the structure is in need of a number of repairs that need to be made so that the museum can continue to stay open for public enjoyment.
“We welcome the community to come and experience a great opportunity to see these beautiful buildings and learn some local history,” she said.
Tubbs said because of the nature of the tour, the society was only able to include churches located in the borough for the tour. “We feel badly that we can’t include churches that are not right in town at this time because they certainly have their own history and beauty,” she said.
The society is also planning to host a social at the museum Thursday, May 19 from 4-6 p.m. More details will be published as they are confirmed.
Tubbs also noted the society’s recent sitting tour was well received. “There seems to be a lot of interest in the history of Curwensville. We ask residents to like and follow the society’s Facebook page. The society is overwhelmed by the amount of support we have been getting from residents. The unique history and the willingness of our community to show up are two of the many things that make Curwensville so special.”