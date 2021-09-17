CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville-Pike Township Historical Society’s annual fall Curwensville History Tour will be held Sunday, Sept. 19. It will be led by local Historian Hildred Rowles.
The walk will begin at 1 p.m. at the parking lot of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Robert Ferguson Post No. 842 at 19 River St., Curwensville. Participants are asked to arrive slightly before 1 p.m. The tour takes approximately two hours to complete. It will be canceled if it rains.
Participants should wear comfortable shoes and bring water. The tour will conclude at the Korb House — the society’s museum.
The Curwensville-Pike Township Historical Society formed in 1978. It depends solely on donations and volunteers to operate. The Korb House museum opened in 1989 and currently is in dire need of exterior and interior repairs to allow it to continue operating.
Donations can be mailed to the society at P.O. Box 3, Curwensville, PA 16833. Further information on the walk can be found on the Curwensville-Pike Township Historical Society’s Facebook page. In event of inclement weather on Sept. 19 an announcement of cancellation will be made on the society’s Facebook page.