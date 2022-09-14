CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School is celebrating homecoming Friday night prior to the football game at Coach Andy Evanko Stadium where royalty will be crowned.
Curwensville-Pike Township Historical Society has announced several events this weekend to continue the fun, according to Co-President Jen Tubbs.
Saturday, Sept. 17, a farmer’s market will be held at the Blue Kow’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The restaurant is located at 987 Susquehanna Ave., Curwensville. There will be local produce, crafts and music.
The society’s museum, The Korb House, 836 State St., Curwensville, will be open Saturday from 1-4 p.m. Local artifacts, photographs and other historical memorabilia are on display.
The new Irvin Manor event venue and rentals will host an open house from 2-4 p.m. Saturday. History of the home and information about the renovation project will be presented. There will be snacks and historical pamphlets available.
Curwensville-Pike Township Historical Society’s annual Curwensville History Tour will be held Sunday, Sept. 18. The walk will be led by local Historian Hildred Rowles of Curwensville.
The walk will begin at 1 p.m. at the parking lot of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Robert Ferguson Post No. 842 at 19 River St., Curwensville. Participants are asked to arrive slightly before 1 p.m. The tour takes approximately two hours to complete. It will be canceled if it rains.
Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and bring water. The tour will conclude at the Korb House — the society’s museum. The museum will be open from 1-4 p.m.
The Curwensville-Pike Township Historical Society formed in 1978. It depends solely on donations and volunteers to operate. The Korb House museum opened in 1989 and currently is in dire need of exterior and interior repairs to allow it to continue operating.
Donations to the Korb House may be given the day of the walking tour or they can be mailed to the society at P.O. Box 3, Curwensville, PA 16833. Further information about the walk can be found on the Curwensville-Pike Township Historical Society’s Facebook page. In event of inclement weather Sunday, an announcement of cancellation will be made on the society’s Facebook page.