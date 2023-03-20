CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Municipal Authority approved withdrawing a grant application.
At its recent meeting, members authorized removing the request it sent to the state Department of Community and Economic Development and the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s H20 program.
Authority Engineer Andy Glitzer of GHD, Huntingdon, told said it had received the entire amount of funding it requested recently from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority and it would have to follow state and not federal requirements for the project.
“The authority received the maximum amount in grant funding and if it gets H20 funding, PENNVEST may reduce the grant…It makes the most sense to stick with PENNVEST funding only and withdraw the H20 application,” he noted.
Last month, authority members authorized accepting a proposal for funding from PENNVEST.
Paperwork was signed authorizing receipt of nearly $2.5 million in non-repayment grant funding for wastewater infrastructure improvements in Curwensville.
Secured funding would be used for a project to replace 14,750 linear feet of collection lines in Curwensville.
The bulk of the work will be done in the South Side area of the borough, but lines located in sections of Windy Hill and Cooper Road would also be improved along with a stream crossing near North American Refractories Co., along state Route 879. In those sections, wastewater is carried in clay pipes, which allows inflow and infiltration of storm water and eventually flows into the treatment plant.
Glitzer told authority members he expects the project to be advertised for bids at the end of this month. The presumptive low bids for the project will have been chosen by the engineer and approved by the authority and PENNVEST funding will close in June. Notices to proceed would be issued by July, Glitzer said.