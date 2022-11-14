CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Municipal Authority approved submitting applications for additional grant funding for its project to upgrade Curwensville’s wastewater collection system.
At a recent meeting, members authorized requesting funding from the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s Commonwealth’s Financing Authority H20 PA grant program and DCED’s Pennsylvania Small Water and Sewer grant.
The authority recently submitted an application for the second phase of funding to the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority.
Engineer Andy Glitzer of GHD of Huntingdon reported, “We should hear in January if (the project) is funded. We hope to receive 100 percent grant. Our best option is full funding,” he said.
Glitzer said at a recent meeting the design for the project is completed.
Secured funding would be used for a project to replace 14,750 linear feet of collection lines in Curwensville.
The bulk of the work will be done in the South Side area of the borough but lines located in sections of Windy Hill and Cooper Road would also be improved along with a stream crossing near North American Refractories Co., along state Route 879. In those sections, wastewater is carried in clay pipes which allows inflow and infiltration of storm water and eventually flows into the treatment plant.