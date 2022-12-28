CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Municipal Authority retained officers for 2023 and set meeting days and times.
At its recent meeting, members authorized Rick Carfley continuing as chairman; Rebecca Anderson, vice chairwoman; Craig Witherow, secretary; and Tom Carfley, assistant secretary/treasurer. The office manager is April Smith.
The treasurer position and a seat on the board is currently vacant with the recent passing of Bill Williams Jr.
Members also approved meetings continuing to be held on the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the authority’s office at 314 South St., Curwensville.
The dates are Jan. 10, Feb. 14, March 14, April 11, May 9, June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 12, Oct. 10, Nov. 14 and Dec. 12.
The authority was also updated on progress on two grant applications and Rick Carfley was approved to serve as the liaison between the authority and the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
Consulting engineer Andy Glitzer of GHD said information was submitted for H20 funding and he is waiting on information to be included in the American Rescue Plan Small Sewer and Water Grant application so that the coming deadline can be met.