CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Municipal Authority was presented a preliminary design for the second phase of its wastewater collection system upgrade.
Engineer Andy Glitzer of GHD of Huntingdon told authority members he would like plant Operator Dave Clark to review the design for the project and then he would schedule a meeting with him to discuss it.
The authority plans to submit a funding request to the state’s Infrastructure Investment Authority in time for its fall deadline. It should then learn in January whether its application is successful.
Glitzer told the authority, “As long as the offer is good, bids will be advertised in February, the authority will close with PENNVEST by June and construction on the project would be from July through May of 2024.
Glitzer said he also believes by that time, federal infrastructure funding would be available and the authority may be eligible for some of that money for its project.
Secured funding would be used for a project to replace 14,750 linear feet of collection lines. The bulk of the work will be done in the South Side area of Curwensville, but lines located in sections of Windy Hill and Cooper Road would also be improved along with a stream crossing near North American Refractories Co., along state Route 879. In those sections, wastewater is carried in clay pipes which allows inflow and infiltration of storm water and eventually flows into the treatment plant.
In a related matter, the authority said it only received one proposal for interim funding for the project. Chairman Rick Carfley and Vice Chairwoman Rebecca Anderson volunteered to visit local banks to inquire about securing additional proposals.