Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Occasional light rain. Some snow showers mixing in overnight. Low 34F. ESE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Occasional light rain. Some snow showers mixing in overnight. Low 34F. ESE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%.