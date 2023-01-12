HARRISBURG — Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr., R-Clearfield/Cambria, announced Thursday the investment of a $2.5 million grant for a local water infrastructure improvement projects through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).
“Ensuring our communities continue to have clean and accessible water infrastructure is essential,” Langerholc said. “Today’s funding announcement will dramatically improve the health and reliability of our water infrastructure facilities.”
The Curwensville Municipal Authority received $2,498,800 through a non-repayment grant toward the replacement of its outdated sanitary sewer infrastructure.
The project received the necessary funding through low-interest loans and non-repayment grants, which come from a combination of state funds approved by voters, federal grants to PENNVEST from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and recycled loan repayments from previous PENNVEST funding awards. The funding is provided for sewer, stormwater and water projects.
Langerholc was recently appointed by Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-39) to serve on PENNVEST’s Board of Directors.