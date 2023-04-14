CURWENSVILLE –The bid specification preparation process for the second phase of collection line rehabilitation is going to take a bit longer for Curwensville Municipal Authority.
At the authority’s recent meeting, Plant Operator Dave Clark provided a detailed report on a recent line replacement demonstration he attended. It was provided by a company who uses a pipe that is able to be expanded and fill the clay pipes under the streets; eliminating digging in many instances.
Project Engineer Andy Glitzer of GHD, Huntingdon, the authority’s engineering firm said this new information would change the project’s design specifications.
“We had hoped to have the design completed and the project advertised by this time. Now we are looking at the end of April to get it advertised.
Glitzer said if necessary the authority could hold a special meeting to open, review and award proposals for the work.
Recently the authority received funding from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority.
Last month, members authorized signing paperwork acknowledging receipt of nearly $2.5 million in non-repayment grant funding for wastewater infrastructure improvements in Curwensville.
The secured funding would be used for a project to replace 14,750 linear feet of collection lines in Curwensville.
The bulk of the work will be done in the South Side area of the borough, but lines located in sections of Windy Hill and Cooper Road would also be improved along with a stream crossing near North American Refractories Co., along state Route 879. In those sections, wastewater is carried in clay pipes, which allows inflow and infiltration of storm water and eventually flows into the treatment plant.