CURWENSVILLE –Monthly rates for wastewater treatment are not increasing for the next fiscal year for customers of Curwensville Municipal Authority.
At the authority’s recent meeting, members adopted the 2023-24 budget of just over $1 million dollars with no hike in rates. The authority’s fiscal year runs from June 30 to July 1 of the following year.
Office Manager April Smith told authority members, when she presented the spending plan, “Although the prices of everything have gone up significantly, we were able to come up with a budget that will work without a rate increase.”
The vote to approve the budget that projects next year’s income at $1,087,846 and expenses at $1,073,167 was unanimous with Chairman Rick Carfley, Tom Carfley, Gary Harmon and Craig Witherite voting yes. Member Rebecca Anderson was absent from the meeting.
Last year, the authority faced with rising costs for chemicals used in the wastewater treatment process, equipment and insurance approved a $3 per month or a $9 per quarter increase.
Members also authorized opening an account with Amazon. Smith said currently if a purchase is made from there it requires reimbursing an employee.
“(If we open an account) we wouldn’t have to pay tax or be reimbursing employees all the time.”
Plant manager Dave Clark said there are a number of items his crew requires for the treatment plant and system repairs that are not available to buy locally. “There are lots of things we need that we can’t get anywhere else. This would not affect anything we are currently purchasing.” This was echoed by Smith who reported difficulty finding the pages needed for the authority’s minute book.
Members authorized spending criteria requiring items that are more than $1,000 to have received prior board approval before they are purchased.
Members also heard project Engineer Andy Glitzer of GHD report the authority’s application for the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s local share program was rejected.
“The authority was notified it’s application was not selected. It’s disappointing because a lot of communities’ projects were funded and some received several awards. The information we received said there were more requests than available funding. The authority was encouraged to apply again,” Glitzer said.