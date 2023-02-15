CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Municipal Authority accepted a proposal for funding from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the paperwork was signed authorizing the receipt of nearly $2.5 million in non-repayment grant funding for wastewater infrastructure improvements in Curwensville.
Secured funding would be used for a project to replace 14,750 linear feet of collection lines in Curwensville.
The bulk of the work will be done in the South Side area of the borough, but lines located in sections of Windy Hill and Cooper Road would also be improved along with a stream crossing near North American Refractories Co., along state Route 879. In those sections, wastewater is carried in clay pipes, which allows inflow and infiltration of storm water and eventually flows into the treatment plant.
The authority has also submitted applications requesting funding from the state Department of Community and Economic Development and the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s H20 program and DCED’s Pennsylvania Small Water and Sewer program.
Members also welcomed new member Gary Harmon and approved partnering with PA811 to observe National Safe Digging Month in April. The awareness initiative serves a reminder to have buried utilities marked before excavating takes place.