CURWENSVILLE — A recent successful bidder on a Thompson Street property with code violations told Curwensville Borough Council he may be interested in the possibility of renovating two properties earmarked for demolition.
John Collins of Curwensville, whose bid council recently accepted to renovate a home with a number of code violations, attended council’s recent meeting to inquire whether any bids were received for a duplex at 315-317 Bloomington Ave. No offers were received for the project with specifications that required the structure to be demolished.
“Would you consider reopening this so I can bid on remodeling it? I think it can be saved,” Collins said. He also inquired about the status of a property 627 Center St. No bids were received for this property.
“I would like to look at the Center Street property and see what kind of condition it’s in,” he explained.
Council President Sara Curulla told Collins a reversal in council’s earlier decision to advertise both properties for demolition would have to be reviewed by the borough’s solicitor, and then council would have to vote on the matter.
Vice President Harriet Carfley told Collins council may be able to consider the matter at its Dec. 12 meeting.
Nearly a year ago, council, at the recommendation of the borough’s Vacant Properties Board, approved beginning legal proceedings to condemn and take over both properties. The board said both properties were in very poor condition and are no longer safe to serve as residences.