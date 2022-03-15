CURWENSVILLE — The owner of two Curwensville properties that have been sent to the borough’s solicitor to begin the condemnation process asked a third time to acquire building permits for the structure.
“I want to get the ball rolling,” Arnold Rowles told council.
Rowles made the same request for permits to renovate 400 Bloomington Ave. and 628 Center St., Curwensville, at both council’s combined committees and business meeting on Feb. 28, and the vacant property review board meeting March 8.
Borough Secretary Terri Bracken confirmed she has received his applications for building permits to rehabilitate both structures.
Borough Solicitor Heather Bozovich, who was present at Monday’s meeting, told him there is a 30-day review period for the application and at the end of the period, he will be told whether his request is approved or denied.
“There are some violations that could prevent approval. There are repeated violations that have not been remedied,” Bozovich said.
Rowles told council he believed he could have the work completed before the 30-day timeframe is complete. He also asked why his property and his son Matt Rowles’ properties seem to be at the forefront of both the vacant property review board and council’s actions, noting he believes there are borough properties in worse conditions than theirs.
Last year, the borough’s vacant property review board recommended a handful of borough properties, some of them belonging to Arnold Rowles and Matt Rowles, be submitted to the solicitor to begin the condemnation process.
Council agreed and sent the properties to Bozovich to initiate proceedings.
Council said at that time the process is a lengthy one with a declaration being filed for each individual property.