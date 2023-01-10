CURWENSVILLE — A Curwensvile man who was seriously injured in a crash on Jan. 6 died from his injuries, according to Clearfield-based state police.
Richard S. Hoover, 89, of Curwensville was pronounced dead at Penn Highlands Clearfield after the crash that occurred at 11:34 a.m. on state Route 879/Curwensville Grampian Highway in Pike Township.
According to the police report, Hoover’s 2017 Hyundai Elantra was attempting to turn left out of a parking lot onto state Route 879 west of Rustic Road as a 2015 International Durastar truck driven by Randy P. Cole Sr., 45, of Clearfield was traveling westbound on state Route 879.
Hoover’s vehicle pulled out onto the roadway into the path of the truck, causing a collision. Both drivers were wearing seat belts and transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment, where Hoover later died from his injuries.
Assisting police on scene were emergency responders from Rescue Hose & Ladder Vo. Fire Co. as well as the state Department of Transportation.